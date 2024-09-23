Auston Trusty heads the ball. | AFP via Getty Images

Auston Trusty and Alex Valle were singled out for criticism against Falkirk.

Celtic overcame Falkirk by a score of 5-2 in the quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday - despite the width of the score line, the Bhoys didn’t have it all their own way.

They trailed on two occasions - new summer signings, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle, were blamed for the goals that Celtic conceded against their Championship opponents.

In particular, pundit Marvin Bartley took issue with how Trusty defended - he accused the Pennsylvania native of losing his man and having ‘no idea’ where he was for Falkirk’s opening goal. This was Trusty’s first start for Celtic since he arrived at the club over the course of the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, Trusty would go on to play the full 90 minutes against Falkirk - Valle, the other player singled out for criticism, was hooked in the 61st minute for Greg Taylor.

In the game, Falkirk took the lead early on through Ross MacIver - Paulo Bernardo found an equaliser ten minutes later, only for Falkirk to go ahead again on the stroke of half time. In the second half, Celtic rallied in a big way - braces from Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn spared the Hoops from an ignominious defeat.

Speaking with Premier Sports, Bartley said: “I think Trusty has no idea where the centre-forward is though, he is going back into his own box, before he realises it, there is a shot from the edge of the box and it leaves Kasper with no chance at all. I thought Celtic struggled down that left-hand side. Both the left-sided centre-half and left-back have both struggled in the game so far.

“They knew what they were coming up against. These players had an opportunity to stake their claim in the Celtic squad and they are not doing well enough, at this moment in time.”