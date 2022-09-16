European football’s governing body will take action against the Scottish champions.

Celtic are set to face a significant fine after UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the club over a banner held up by supporters that read “F**k the Crown” during their Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Hoops fans also unfurled another banner that said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan”, in reference to an intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace residence in 1982.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a Uefa spokesperson confirmed that the governing body was only investigating the expletive banner relating to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last week.

Fans of Celtic display a flag against the crown during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic

Broadcaster BT Sport offered an apology during the match as Celtic fans could be heard chanting “If you hate the Royal Family, clap your hands” during the match in Warsaw.

Following pre-match discussions between both clubs an UEFA, there was no minute’s silence held at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, but players wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

A statement released by UEFA read: “Please be informed that proceedings have been opened against Celtic regarding a banner displayed during their Uefa Champions League match against FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

“The Uefa disciplinary bodies will decide on the matter in due course.”

Meanwhile, Rangers were also criticised for defying Uefa’s instructions as they played the national anthem before supporters in the Broomloan Stand unveiled a Union Jack tifo with a silhoutte of the Queen before their 3-0 loss to Napoli at Ibrox.

Rangers fans make a mural of the Union Jack to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died away at Balmoral Castle on September 8 prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli at Ibrox Stadium on September 14, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The club are understood to have escaped any form of punishiment, with the Gers all-time record goal scorer Ally McCoist publicly backing the tribute.

He said: “If that’s breaking the rules, I would actively encourage it. It was fantastic.