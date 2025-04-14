Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victor Wanyama has posed up with a Celtic talent as the pair played their part in a huge Dunfermline Athletic victory.

There is plenty of Celtic interest in the Pars story now after the midfield favourite joined on a deal until the end of the season. His arrival in the Scottish Championship was sparked by former Hoops boss and club hero Neil Lennon becoming manager of the side fighting for second tier survival.

Current Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi has been on loan at East End Park in a rollercoaster campaign. He kept a clean sheet during Saturday’s 1-0 win at Hampden against relegation rivals Queen’s Park to keep them away from ninth spot and the play-offs, Wanyama sharing a snap with the stopper he’s taken under his wing at Dunfermline in working alongside him every day. He simply said on Instagram: “Big one.”

Lennon reaction

Wanyama appeared as a sub in the game. Speaking on the win, Lennon told club media: “We’ll have to wait and see how the next three games go. It’s just important to win and keep that sort of confidence going. We’ve been saying performances have been good, apart from the opening game against Ayr; Livi, Hamilton and today. I thought we dominated the game and we deserved to win the game.

“So the players worked really hard. They’ve had a good week and, yes, crucial three points. But, you know, it’s still a four-team scrap. I said last week it’s going to flip-flop and it probably has. I don’t know the other results, but I’m sure it has. So it’ll flip-flop again as we go along.

“They driving me crazy, honestly, driving me crazy. This is one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. We’ve put an enormous amount of work in. The players are responding great, but we just lack that bit of quality sometimes. In Chris Kane, we’ve got a goal scorer, which is priceless at this level, as you know. we needed him. We missed him last week. I’m going to wrap him up in cotton wool for the rest of the season. We just need to get him out there because he’s got that talismanic type of character about him, certainly in this dressing room anyway. But I have to say, my back three have been brilliant since they’ve come in. Mullen, Benedictus, Fogarty who had another good, steady game.

“We look strong in midfield. I just think we can create more openings at times. We’re just a little bit rushed, but that’ll come in time, I hope. But we created a lot of good chances today. In terms of possession and domination, it was a very good performance against a team who are, all right, on a bad run but they fight, you know, and they’re at home. They’re going through a difficult period, but we’ve got to maximise that opportunity. We’ve done that. So it’s happiness and relief at the same time.

“I think the surface helped us today as well. It’s brilliant, it’s pristine. I think they played a lot better on the pitch today and they played, most of the time, the way we wanted them to play. At East End Park, it’s different because it’s so dry and hard and bumpy, and you have to play the game a certain way. I think the surface definitely helped that performance. My frustration is that we are dominating a lot of games. We look physically good and I need that second goal go in. Like all managers, you know, you always need that second goal just to relax. Then you’re playing bingo at times with the substitutes – I’m going to do this because I’m still getting to know them all. Look, it’s two wins, two defeats. It’s not bad.”