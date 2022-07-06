Ange Postecoglou’s has been targeting the Lommel star but he is set for a switch to the Eredivisie.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinicius Souza is set to turn down a move to Celtic in favour of joining Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, according to a report.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a man in demand this summer, with the Scottish champions embarking on a lenghty pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Ange Postecoglou could now be forced to look elsewhere to bolster his engine room after the €8million rated Lommel enforcer finally reached a decision on the next step of his career.

The Scottish Daily Express claim Souza’s preference is to head for the Eredivisie and join Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side as they target a place in the Champions League group stages.

A host of European clubs, including Fenerbahce, Ajax, Schalke and Real Betis were all linked with move but it now appears that PSV have won the race to sign the former Flamengo player.

Souza is 60 per cent owned by The City Group, who Parkhead officals enjoy a close working relationship with, but after a successful loan spell at KV Mehelen last season he looks increasingly likely to quit Belgium and head across the border.

The news will undoubtedly comes as a blow to Postecoglou after Celtic held initial talks with their top signing target and his representatives at the end of last season.

Vinicius Souza has impressed with Belgian side KV Mechelen. (Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic have identified a physical defensive midfielder as a key position to strengthen as they look to make an impact in the Champions League.

Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton both left the Glasgow giants, Ismaila Soro doesn’t feature in Postecoglou’s long-term plans, while James McCarthy and Yosuke Ideguchi have yet to convince after barely featuring last season.

It remains unclear whether Souza will move to PSV on a loan or permanent deal but Postecoglou is now expected to focus on alternative options having been on top of the club’s recruitment drive so far this summer.