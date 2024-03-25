Virgil van Dijk in Celtic throwback as he calls upon Hoops to share emotional moment with Liverpool star
Virgil van Dijk has shared a Celtic throwback after meeting a Liverpool teammate on international duty.
The Reds defender captained Netherlands on Friday against Scotland, where he shook hands with opposing skipper Andy Robertson, who had the armband on. Both form part of an elite Liverpool defence but their first meeting came when Celtic met Dundee United in the Premiership.
Back then, Van Dijk was making his name in UK football after moving from Groningen. He joined Celtic in 2013 and left in 2015 for Southampton, establishing his Premier League credentials as Liverpool splashed £75m on him in 2018. He is now regarded as one of the game's best centre-backs.
Robertson meanwhile was at Tannadice, where he impressed and then moved to Hull City before joining Liverpool in 2017. Sharing a picture of the two in battle in Scotland alongside their captaincy handshake, the Dutchman posted on social media: "We've come a long way brother."
Van Dijk said of the clash, which his side won 4-0: "If you look at the match, it was not really a 4-0. It was lifeless, especially most of the first-half. There's plenty of work to be done.
"We won and kept a clean sheet but it's clear that things have to improve, especially when we're in possession of the ball. Things have to get better in phases.
"Scotland had a number of transition moments where they became dangerous. They had a lot of pressure but we had the quality to play through it. There are plenty of things that need to be improved if we want to do something at the European Championship."
