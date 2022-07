Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The second phase of the stadium wrap at Celtic Park has been unveiled and revealed club captain, Callum McGregor , holding the league trophy with the words This Is Paradise underneath.

The work will be complete for Friday (29 July) ahead of the first game of the season on Sunday (31 July) when the Scottish champions will unfurl the league flag in front of a packed stadium. The Scotsman spoke to fans to gauge a reaction on the new design.