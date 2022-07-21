First-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart has been given the No1 jersey after wearing 15 last season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the new Scottish Premiership season just nine days away, clubs have been releasing their squad numbers.

The current mood around Parkhead remains positive as Celtic prepare to launch their 2022/23 campaign on the back of a busy pre-season programme.

The Hoops are yet to taste defeat ahead of ther final warm-up match against recently-relegated Norwich City on Saturday, having secured an entertaining 2-2 against Legia Warsaw in Poland last night.

The club enjoyed a busy start to the transfer window, with Postecoglou eager to get the majority of his business done early doors to allow Celtic’s new additions more time to settle in to their new surroundings in Glasgow’s East End.

Here are the confirmed squad numbers for Celtic in the upcoming season.

When does the Scottish Premiership start?

To accommodate for an extended mid-season break, due to the World Cup being held in Qatar in November and December, the Scottish Premiership will kick off on 30 July 2022, with Celtic hosting Aberdeen at Parkhead.

The Hoops will hope to retain their top-flight crown and improve their European fortunes this season.

What are the squad numbers for Celtic for the upcoming season?

Goalkeepers

Joe Hart - 1

Scott Bain - 29

Benjamin Siegrist - 31

Defenders

Christopher Jullien - 2

Greg Taylor - 3

Carl Starfelt - 4

Moritz Jenz - 6

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 20

The Argentine will wear the No.25. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Alexandro Bernabei - 25

Osaze Urhoghide - 26

Anthony Ralston - 56

Stephen Welsh - 57

Josip Juranovic - 88

Midfielders

Aaron Mooy - 13

David Turnbull - 14

James McCarthy - 16

Mikey Johnston - 19

Yosuke Ideguchi - 21

Liam Shaw - 30

Matt O’Riley - 33

Scott Robertson - 35

Reo Hatate - 41

Callum McGregor (C) - 42

James Forrest - 49

Attackers

Giorgos Giakoumakis - 7

Kyogo Furuhashi - 8

Albian Ajeti - 10

Liel Abada - 11

Jota is pictured during at Celtic Park after completing a permanent move from Benfica. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Johnny Kenny - 24

Daizen Maeda - 38

What players have left Celtic this summer?

With SEVEN new arrivals checking in at Parkhead, a host of fringe players and out-of-contract stars have been allowed to leave the club either permanently or on loan deals.

Here is a list of every player departing Celtic in the summer transfer window:

Liam Scales - Aberdeen (loan)

Ismaila Soro - FC Arouca (loan)

Adam Montgomery - St Johnstone (loan)

Conor Hazard - HJK Helsinki (loan)

Vasilis Barkas - FC Utrecht (loan)

Nir Bitton - Maccabi Tel Aviv (free transfer)

Tom Rogic - Without club

Ewan Henderson - Hibernian (free transfer)

Kerr McInroy - Kilmarnock (free transfer)

Karamoko Dembele - Stade Brestois (free transfer)

Luca Connell - Barnsley (free transfer)

Boli Bolingoli - KV Mechelen (undisclosed fee)

Ross Doohan - Tranmere Rovers (undisclosed fee)

Jonathan Afolabi - Without club

Will there be any further new signings expected before the season starts?

It’s currently unconfirmed if Celtic will add another player before July 30 but I reckon it is highly unlikely their will be any further incomings.

Postecoglou openly admitted earlier this month he was in the market for a central defensive midfielder, following the shock exits of Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic at the end of last season, despite both players having a year left on their contracts.

Tom Rogic (right) and Nir Bitton are leaving Celtic this summer. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Brazilian Vinicius Souza, who has since signed for La Liga side Espanyol on a season-long loan, was a long-term transfer target before Postecoglou opted to turn his attention elsewhere after waiting for the player to decide where his future lay.

The Australian boss has brought in free agent Aaron Mooy, a player he knows well having previously managed him for the Socceroos national team.

The experienced midfielder will provide Celtic with a further midfield option, with utility man Reo Hatate also capable of slotting in to a deeper lying role.