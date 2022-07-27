The new Scottish Premier League season begins this weekend, and both of Glasgow’s biggest clubs will be desperate to get off to a flyer.
Celtic will have to wait until Sunday to start their new campaign, taking on Aberdeen, while Rangers face Livingston on Saturday.
In the meantime, transfer rumours continue to surround both clubs as they look to perfect their respective squads.
And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers,
Deal close
Celtic are expected to announce the signing of West Ham United youngster Justin Osagie this week.
The defender has already been pictures in the famous hoops. and All Nigeria Soccer say Celtic are ‘on the verge’ of completing the deal.
The 17-year-old is expected to link up with the reserve team initially but with the promise of first team football sooner than West Ham could offer.
McCann decision
Rangers have already made a decision on Charlie McCann’s short-term future.
The Northern Ireland under-21 international appears to have his work cut out this season given the depth Giovanni van Bronckhorst has at his disposal.
But according to The Athletic, Rangers will not loan McCann out, believing the youngster has a big future ahead at Ibrox.
The Gers believe McCann can have a breakthrough season despite the strength of the squad.