West Ham 'keeping an eye' on ex Celtic favourite amid uncertain future

The Premier League side could make a move for the former Hoops attacker in the January transfer window.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are now more than half way through the January transfer window and there have still been no new signings made by Celtic.

The Hoops are expected to add their first reinforcement soon though with German attacker Nicholas Kuhn currently finalising his £3 million switch from Rapid Wien. There have also been a few exits, most recently with Adam Montgomery heading out on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Away from Scotland there is plenty going on south of the border and one former Celtic favourite could be about to make a move for another. According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are 'keeping an eye' on Jota's situation at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese winger could link up with fellow Parkhead alumnus David Moyes at the London Stadium as the 60-year old looks to bolster his ranks for the second half of the season. The Hammers are still fighting on three fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

It has been a turbulent time for Jota since his summer move from Glasgow to Saudi Arabia. The 24-year old joined Al-Ittihad for £25 million last year and linked up with superstars like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté.