West Ham 'keeping an eye' on ex Celtic favourite amid uncertain future
The Premier League side could make a move for the former Hoops attacker in the January transfer window.
We are now more than half way through the January transfer window and there have still been no new signings made by Celtic.
The Hoops are expected to add their first reinforcement soon though with German attacker Nicholas Kuhn currently finalising his £3 million switch from Rapid Wien. There have also been a few exits, most recently with Adam Montgomery heading out on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.
Away from Scotland there is plenty going on south of the border and one former Celtic favourite could be about to make a move for another. According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are 'keeping an eye' on Jota's situation at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.
The Portuguese winger could link up with fellow Parkhead alumnus David Moyes at the London Stadium as the 60-year old looks to bolster his ranks for the second half of the season. The Hammers are still fighting on three fronts in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.
It has been a turbulent time for Jota since his summer move from Glasgow to Saudi Arabia. The 24-year old joined Al-Ittihad for £25 million last year and linked up with superstars like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kanté.
However, he has made just five league appearances for the club and, as reported by Sky Sports, is not included in their squad for the remainder of the season. Several exit routes have been touted for the former Benfica player but a whopping £200,000 per week salary appears to be a major stumbling block for most suitors.