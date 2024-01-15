Motherwell set to land Celtic winger on loan for second half of season

The winter break is almost over and the Hoops return to action this weekend in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

We are now almost half way through the month of January and Celtic have still not signed any new players during the transfer window.

That could be about to change though with the Glasgow club expected to confirm the capture of Rapid Wien winger Nicholas Kuhn. The German attacker is likely to be unveiled as a Celtic player either later today or tomorrow once his £3.5 million switch is finalised.

Brendan Rodgers isn't the only Scottish Premiership gaffer who hasn't been overly busy bringing in new recruits the past two weeks with the likes of Rangers and Hearts only confirming one signing each so far while Aberdeen and Hibs have yet to sign anybody. One top flight club who do look set to bringing in a new face is Motherwell and it looks like being a current Celtic player.

According to various reports, winger Adam Montgomery will join the Steelmen on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 season. The 21-year old had been at EFL side Fleetwood Town for the first half of the season but was recalled earlier this month.

He joined the club while Scott Brown was still in charge but chances were limited when the Celtic legend was replaced by former Hibs boss Lee Johsnson and he made just six appearances during his time at Highbury Stadium. It is claimed that Motherwell have fended off competition from other SPFL sides and clubs south of the border to secure Montgomery's services.