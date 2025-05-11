The Slovakian striker faced Celtic in the Champions League earlier this season and is now a summer target for the Hoops

Celtic legend Lubo Moravcik is convinced fellow countryman David Strelec would prove to be a massive hit at his old club - if Brendan Rodgers decides to follow up on transfer speculation this summer.

The Slovakian striker - who plays for Slovan Bratislava in his homeland - has been strongly linked with a move to the Scottish champions for the past season and Moravcik has no doubt the 24-year-old possesses the right tools needed to be a success story at Parkhead.

Several clubs around Europe have expressed an interest in the 28-capped hitman with valuations on him varying from anything from £6-12 million. And with Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers in the market for a goal scorer, Strelec is one player understood to be on his radar.

Moravcik confessed he would love to see the move happen with Strelec lining up against Celtic in the Champions League earlier in the season.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, he said: “There are many stories about David and clubs are looking at him. He has scored 18 goals this season and he was out injured for two or three months. Right now, I have no idea where he will end up but, if he does go to Celtic, I think it would be a good move for the club and the player.

“David has the capabilities to score goals for Celtic. He knows his way to goal, for sure. He’d score a minimum 20 goals for Celtic in a season. He’s a quality striker and has a presence. He shows that every week in Slovakia. He also shows it for his country and he played very well against England in the Euros last summer.”

While recruiting in the No.9 position will be a priority, Moravcik admits he would like to see Celtic sign someone capable of providing an added little bit of magic in the final third of the pitch. The Hoops hero - a creative genius in his own right who cost Celtic just £300,000 after arriving from Duisburg in 1998 - feels the current side lacks that edge when it comes to creativity and is hopeful that Rodgers will look to address it.

Moravcik - who turns 60 next month - declared: “I’ve watched Celtic a number of times this season. I was in Glasgow last week and the game against Rangers at Ibrox was on. I watched it on the television and it was perfectly acceptable for Celtic not to lose the game.

“It’s clear for everyone to see that they have a much more talented squad than Rangers and, over the course of a league campaign, Celtic are miles ahead. But you need to keep improving. It’s important not to stand still or believe you are the finished article.

“I’m sure Brendan knows what he would like to do this summer and we must all hope he is able to sign the players he feels can take the team to a higher level. My own view is that the team is very solid and very competent. They look as though they will continue to dominate Scottish football for a while.

“But they must look to take the next step. For me that should be finding someone who can really cut teams open. i like players with flair, players with a little bit of spark and not afraid to try something that can lead to magical moments.

“When I played I tried my best to entertain and give my team-mates and the supporters something they really enjoyed and that led to positive outcomes. If there is such a player out there, within Celtic’s budget, then go and get him. Even if such a player is 32 or 33 or 34, it shouldn’t matter. Go for him.

“Don’t make age a barrier, as long as it’s within the financial boundaries. Every signing can’t be within that perfect structure of being between 21 and 24. It’s impossible. Most clubs seem to target that all the time and i understand that os the scenario that is very acceptable.

“But it can’t always be that way. You need to look as broadly as possible when it comes to the transfer market. Let’s wait and see what happens. There are exciting times ahead and we all want to see Celtic doing well.

“There will be a Champions League qualifier in August and we all want the team to be at its strongest then. After the brilliant exploits in that tournament this season, we want to be a part of it again. Brendan and the players and the supporters deserve that.”