Celtic are said to be keen on a star currently at West Ham United.

Celtic have been handed some transfer encouragement over signing a star from West Ham United, as he will be available at the right asking price.

The Hoops are looking to strengthen ahead of the summer window shutting but it does not look as if they will do that prior to Wednesday’s Champions League play-off first leg against Kairat Almaty. One player who they have been linked with is midfielder Andy Irving, the Scotland international currently with Graham Potter’s side after an unusual journey to the Premier League.

He left Hearts for Germany before moving to Austria Klagenfurt, where West Ham United picked him up. While Irving did appear in an opening day Premier League defeat at Sunderland, The People claim that alongside Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodríguez, Irving will be free to leave London “for the right price.”

Andy Irving to Celtic transfer prediction

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been watching on over the situation from afar.. He reckons that there could be a quick turnaround when it comes to a deal being agreed between Celtic and West Ham for Irving, believing it could even be sealed within a week’s time.

Robinson told Football Insider: “From the player’s point of view, he’s at that stage in his career. He’s gone to West Ham where he’s not really had that much game time and he’s going to want to play. I think he’s a really good player, there’s a top player in there, and he’s one of these players who will get better if he plays regularly and plays every week.

“A move away from West Ham seems the only option if he’s going to get that. The way Graham Potter rotates his side and changes players, it doesn’t look like he’s going to get much game time. Potter wants to rejuvenate his squad, and Celtic are looking at him, so that could be one we see get done in the next week or so.”

When Andy Irving was first linked to Celtic

Irving’s links to Celtic come a couple months after ex West Ham United scout Mick Brown claimed that the Hoops were assessing a summer move for the Scotland international, despite Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo being just some of the midfield options at that time. He said in June: “I don’t think they’re convinced by him. From what I hear, they’d be willing to let him go if an offer came in because he’s not going to play a big part under Graham Potter next season.

“Celtic have been keeping tabs on his situation and they know what he can do. I think it’s something he’d be open to as well, a move back to Scotland. They could give him that opportunity because they want to strengthen in midfield.

“They’re in a difficult market, it’s not easy to sign Premier League-level players, but if one becomes available like he has, I think they’ll be all over it. It’s one they’ll look to get done when the window opens.”