Experienced shot-stopper breaks silence on the manner he was treated by Hoops board

Ex-Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has sensationally claimed he felt betrayed by club officials after wasting an entire year of his career sitting in the stands at Parkhead.

The Swiss shot-stopper, who was signed by previous Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou in 2022 following a hugely successful spell at Dundee United, failed to lay a glove on first-choice Joe Hart.

He made only a couple of first-team appearances in his debut season with the champions before being demoted to third-choice under Brendan Rodgers, whom he would later hold a heart-to-heart with last summer.

It was at that point Siegrist was informed he as free to find another club. Revealing all for the first time on the Bondi Podcast, he said: “I just wanted to have a chat with the manager, obviously Joe's going to be playing and he said, 'Yeah you're not really for me.' He said, 'You've not been able to adapt to the system well enough to play,' and I said 'Yeah, fair enough, I understand, I feel it.'

“It's hard to do when you never play and in training Joe would get all the reps and I'm like, 'how can I get better if I don't really get the reps?' I was like 'No problem, this is how football works.' I said 'Can I sort myself out?' He said, 'Yeah, speak to your agent and see what we can do.'”

However, the 33-year-old claims he was sent mixed messages after club chiefs blocked off a possible quickfire exit before freezing him out of the squad until January.

“I had an offer from a team that I was willing to go to,” Siegrist confirmed. “They (Celtic) said yes, initially, then they changed their mind. Now I was stuck with the transfer window shutting, and again, a lot of people don't get this - they never see me again because I'm not in match day squads because I've been demoted to number three.

“It's my job, I'm not complaining, but I felt like I needed to play to get my confidence back. It was a team that was playing European football at the time, it was a yes, then the next day it was no, this doesn't work, that doesn't work.

“As a player, you're not wanted by the manager, another team wants you, you can go on loan and you've been told to sit as a number three when you could be playing Europa League. I said it's not ideal but I have a job, I'm employed, I'm going to do my number three role until January and then try again.”

Despite his increasingly frustrating situation, Siegrist opted to bide his time at Lennoxtown until the winter window reopened. But he was left angered once again when Celtic’s hierarchy refused to sanction his departure after ignoring loan offers.

He even confessed to clearing out his locker ahead of completing a move abroad to the unnamed club in question before the move fell through due to Celtic's lack of communication.

“In January, exactly the same scenario,” he revealed. “I had another team going for a league in another country - a top division - playing European football. I was on holiday, actually, everything was agreed and then I found out that Celtic just hadn't responded to that team in four weeks.

“I spoke to Stevie (Woods) and he said, 'Yeah I think in January you can go.' It always felt like a win-win to everyone. I was still under contract, if they wanted to sell me I'd have higher re-sale value.

“I spoke to the new team, the sporting director, the goalie coach, it was a done deal. I was ready to pack up. I went on holiday because it's the last season we had a winter break and spoke to my agent and said I hadn't heard anything.

“Some people on the Celtic board just didn't respond to enquiries from the other team. Why not? It's a good question. Ultimately, Celtic did what was best for them; they needed three keepers at base.

“It's not that I wanted to leave Celtic because it's a bad club - I wanted to prove myself and find a loan. When you go into the office and speak to the manager - there was no problem between me and Brendan Rodgers - it was always respectful.

“But there were things going on internally that the message I was getting from the manager was not the same as the board. That was really frustrating because ultimately all I wanted to do was play and I was denied that opportunity twice.”

Siegrist also felt supporters were unaware of his own challenging circumstances after refusing to throw in the towel. He was eventually allowed to quit Glasgow last summer to link up with Neil Lennon at Romanian giants Rapid Bucharest and now finds himself on the books of Serie A side Genoa.

“It just felt like I lost a year because as a number three, you're just training,” Siegrist said. “Fans are saying 'What's he doing,? He's not good enough.' I'm training as much, even more than the other ones, now I'm getting painted in a bad light.

“I'm in a tricky situation where some of the fans don't like you because they think you're a waste of space, when all I wanted was an opportunity to play so I looked for an outside opportunity.

“Half the fans think you're good, half think you're a waste of space and your career is on hold - it's really mentally a difficult space to be. The hope of playing European football was there and you have to give your list for Champions League football.

“We had a lot of transfers and it just wasn't right the way it was handled. I was denied to go on loan with the reasoning being we need you for Champions League, you have to have three goalkeepers for Champions League.

“When the Champions League list came out they said we can't take you in as we have too many foreigners. It felt like a kick in the teeth and I felt a little bit betrayed by that.

“But I did my best. I also have an obligation to my teammates to be the best version of myself in training and I was still celebrating the success with them. You can't be a bad egg, I just don't believe in it. I tried to be the best professional I could be.

“Your teammates always understand. But the board didn't understand that. It's an absolute privilege to play for Celtic but when you have the chance to play somewhere else and accelerate your career and get confidence back, that wasn't really something on their mind.”