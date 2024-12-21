Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic have been linked with a move for the £25m Arsenal star in January or the summer.

He’s been linked with a dream return - but what has Celtic hero Kieran Tierney said about leaving Arsenal.

It’s been reported this week that the Gunners will not move to extend a deal for the left-back which expires at the end of this season. Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019 as part of a £25m deal, having won trophies aplenty in Hoops after coming through the academy.

Celtic are said to be a club with firm interest in signing him. Arteta said of the rumours: “I wouldn’t play a player that is thinking about leaving or is not committed to us, so he’s fully committed.

“He’s enjoying playing after a long period again with a really tough injury, so live the moment. He’s a big part of the squad now, he deserves to be in the squad and played really well after such a long time, so that’s the only thing I can say.”

Tierney has already spoken on his future, and perhaps didn’t even expect the appearance he had midweek vs Crystal Palace in the Caraboa Cup after another injury. The Scotland international was asked by the Athletic in May whether it is inevitable he will move on in the summer.

He responded: “There is every chance. Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, (Jurrien) Timber, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu, (Jakub) Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.

“But you never know in football. You get the rare case with (William) Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again.

“Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”