What 4 Celtic pundits said about win vs Rangers as one can't shake feeling about 'stick-on' Ibrox penalty
It was a familiar feeling for Brendan Rodgers and co on Sunday as Celtic won the 24/25 Premier Sports Cup final.
Up against arch-rivals Rangers, the 2023 winners pushed the Premiership champions all the way with the game locked at 3-3 after extra time. But a Daizen Maeda penalty sealed a 5-4 shootout victory over the Light Blues as a strong first half of the season continued.
There has been no shortage of post-match talking points though as claims of a Rangers penalty for a foul on Vaclav Cerny by Liam Scales are made, with VAR not calling referee John Beaton for a second look.
Here are how four Celtic pundits reacted to the game.
Aiden McGeady (Scottish football Podcast)
“Exhilarating from a neutral point of view. I think the first half Celtic were poor. Make no bones with that. I think Rangers played well defensively. I think they were quite comfortable not having the ball. Celtic were quite pedestrian, quite sluggish from their attack, the first half. I think Rangers' game plan worked, so I don't think Celtic played quick enough. That's been a feature of Celtic's play the last couple of weeks, especially the game in Zagreb.
“10-15 minute period after half time, I thought Celtic really grew into the game. Obviously scored the two goals and then after that again, went back in the mode of the first half, Rangers started to play a bit more, but it was pretty much end-to-end. But again, the theme for me was Celtic overall won the game, and that's what winners do and Celtic are used to doing that.”
Scott Allan (Sportscene)
“It’s a huge talking point and huge moment in the game if Rangers were awarded the penalty. For me, it’s a penalty, foot on the line, the pull. It’s the reaction of the Rangers players, they didn’t really put any pressure on the referee to look at it. For me, stick-on penalty.”
“This game has been so emotional, it's ebbed and flowed and that takes a bit out of you as well.”
“Celtic were absolutely put to the test today, but they answered it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.