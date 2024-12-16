Celtic players celebrate after winning the Premier Sports Cup final | SNS Group

It was Celtic joy at Hampden as these beat Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final - here are how four pundits responded.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a familiar feeling for Brendan Rodgers and co on Sunday as Celtic won the 24/25 Premier Sports Cup final.

Up against arch-rivals Rangers, the 2023 winners pushed the Premiership champions all the way with the game locked at 3-3 after extra time. But a Daizen Maeda penalty sealed a 5-4 shootout victory over the Light Blues as a strong first half of the season continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been no shortage of post-match talking points though as claims of a Rangers penalty for a foul on Vaclav Cerny by Liam Scales are made, with VAR not calling referee John Beaton for a second look.

Here are how four Celtic pundits reacted to the game.

Aiden McGeady (Scottish football Podcast)

“Exhilarating from a neutral point of view. I think the first half Celtic were poor. Make no bones with that. I think Rangers played well defensively. I think they were quite comfortable not having the ball. Celtic were quite pedestrian, quite sluggish from their attack, the first half. I think Rangers' game plan worked, so I don't think Celtic played quick enough. That's been a feature of Celtic's play the last couple of weeks, especially the game in Zagreb.

“10-15 minute period after half time, I thought Celtic really grew into the game. Obviously scored the two goals and then after that again, went back in the mode of the first half, Rangers started to play a bit more, but it was pretty much end-to-end. But again, the theme for me was Celtic overall won the game, and that's what winners do and Celtic are used to doing that.”

Scott Allan (Sportscene)

“It’s a huge talking point and huge moment in the game if Rangers were awarded the penalty. For me, it’s a penalty, foot on the line, the pull. It’s the reaction of the Rangers players, they didn’t really put any pressure on the referee to look at it. For me, stick-on penalty.”

“This game has been so emotional, it's ebbed and flowed and that takes a bit out of you as well.”

“Celtic were absolutely put to the test today, but they answered it.”