Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Daniel Kelly is said to have rejected a new deal at Celtic - but how highly does boss Brendan Rodgers rate him?

The teenage midfielder scored his first senior goal for the club in a 7-1 win over Dundee after breaking into first-team contention this term. Sky Sports claim that a new deal has been turned down, with Kelly’s current terms up in December and he will be available to speak with other clubs in July.

A four-year deal was on the table but talks are continuing. It is stated that Celtic and the player are still ‘keen’ to reach an agreement, with the club also facing fellow academy prospect Rocco Vata this summer when his deal expires.

Speaking in March, Rodgers confirmed contract talks were underway, and that he liked Kelly’s potential. He said: "I've been very impressed. I think it's one of my key tasks here is to try and provide a pathway for our young talents and players to come through into the first-team, so his attitude, commitment, qualities he has, I think he's got a very bright future.

"I've been really pleased for him. Him and Rocco Vata have both been training about for a period of time and have both shown up really well. Daniel's had the opportunity more than Rocco has but both players have shown quality and more importantly, for me, as young players they're showing that willingness to learn and develop and improve.