Rangers and Celtic collide this weekend

Celtic have been told this year’s Premiership is their crown to lose - as Rangers victory over them might not be enough to edge it towards Ibrox.

A victory of three goals or more at Parkhead is what Philippe Clement’s men will need if they are to go top this Saturday. The fourth and final Old Firm of the Premiership season commences on Saturday and victory for the hosts would all but seal yet another title triumph.

They will also meet in the Scottish Cup final. As far as the title race is concerned, former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson reckons more than victory for his former side may be required if they are to turn the tide after suffering bumps in the form of defeat to Ross County and drawing at Dundee. But that will be tough against a Brendan Rodgers side finding their mojo at the right moment.

One thing that will be a certainty in his view is goals, with this game sparking a 3-3 draw last time out. Thomson told the Scottish Football Podcast: “It might not actually be enough if they go and win the game. I don’t think anybody would accept them giving it away. That lacklustre week they had has put them in a tricky position.

“The trophy is Celtic’s to lose now whereas two or three weeks ago there was a good opportunity for it to be in Rangers hands. I don’t know if there will be another twist or turn. Celtic are hitting top gear. I would bet on both teams to score as I think both sides are fragile at the back.

“If there was ever going to be a high-scoring game, it could be the Old Firm coming. I think both are vulnerable at the back and the stakes are going to be that high that there will be mistakes, tension.

