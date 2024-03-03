Yang was red carded during the clash with Hearts.

Yang has earned a red card for a high boot against Hearts while a penalty has gone against Celtic - but what do the football lawmakers say about the Hoops star's red card and decision on a spot-kick?

The South Korean winger has impressed Hoops fans in recent weeks after sub appearances and starts for Brendan Rodgers' side. He was handed the chance to make a start against Hearts in a Premiership clash at Tynecastle but his day lasted a mere 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning a penalty - which Adam Idah missed - the attacker was involved in a challenge with Alex Cochrane. A high boot was deemed worthy of a VAR review, and referee Don Robertson changed his initial verdict from yellow to red.

It's not something that falls under the IFAB ruling for violent conduct, which covers off the ball offences. But it does seem to fall under section 12.3's verdict on serious foul play.

That reads: "A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play. Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play."

Celtic hero Chris Sutton said on Sky co-commentary: "It's one of those where Cochrane's head doesn't real duck down which goes against Yang. His boot is high and catches Cochrane in the face. It's an unfortunate one for Yang, I think he has made a genuine attempt to play the ball."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then there was the penalty. A cross into the Celtic box hit Alistair Johnston and then VAR deemed it had come off Tomoki Iwata's arm, with Jorge Grant converting. IFAB's ruling reads: "Handball is the illegal contact/touch of the ball with the hand(s) and/or arm(s). However, it is not automatically a handball offence every time the ball touches a player’s hand/arm.

"A handball offence is when a player (except the goalkeeper in their own penalty area): deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm.

"Touches the ball with their hand/arm when it is in a position that makes their body unnaturally bigger and when that position is not the result of their body moving fairly as part of play.

"Scores a goal against the other team with their hand/arm or scores immediately after the ball touches their hand/arm (even if the touch was accidental).

Advertisement

Advertisement