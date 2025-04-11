Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are firmly on course to win a fourth consecutive league title

Celtic’s hopes of an early Premiership title party suffered a minor setback this weekend as they slipped to a dismal 1-0 defeat against basement side St Johnstone.

It came just weeks before the two sides meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final and will come as a key reminder to the team of the standards they need to be at if they are to secure a domestic treble under Brendan Rodgers this term.

Nevertheless, the result also came on a weekend when a Rangers team that were already 13 points adrift fell to an equally disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Hibs in a result which hugely frustrated manager Barry Ferguson after his team had just appeared to turn a corner. Aside from recent derby day wins, Rangers will look back particularly on the domestic side of this campaign as a season to forget and it appears to be a case of when rather than if Celtic will retain their crown.

But when is the earliest Celtic can possibly be crowned champions and when can the Parkhead faithful begin the festivities? Here’s the latest permutations and reaction from Brendan Rodgers.

When can Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title?

Rangers' 2-0 defeat by Hibs at Ibrox meant that if Celtic had beaten St Johnstone, they would have been able to clinch the league trophy with a victory over Kilmarnock at Parkhead this Saturday.

However, that is that is no longer the case - but Celtic could still become champions for the 13th time in 14 seasons this weekend if they beat Kilmarnock and Rangers fail to win their match 24 hours later.

The Light Blues, who face Aberdeen in a fixture sandwiched between a two-legged affair with Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-final, must beat the Dons at Pittodie to ensure their pride stays intact for another week.

Quite how seriously Rangers take the game remains to be seen with their only prospect of silverware resting on how they get on against Bilbao just days later. A Europa League victory, of course, would give the team the added boost of playing Champions League football this term, would give the 49ers plenty to work with in terms of profit and sustainability.

Brendan Rodgers hits out at poor Celtic display

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was left hugely frustrated by the manner of his side’s performance during the defeat to St Johnstone. The stadium was filled with around three quarters of Celtic fans, who had initially believed this would be the week that they wrap up the title.

Rodgers questioned the desire of his team after the loss and demanded a big response from his side after taking their foot off the wheel.

He explained, via The National : "Yes, we're 13 points clear, we've got six games to go, but there's still a lot of work to do," said Rodgers post-match against St Johnstone.

"My feeling is, and this is what I said before the game, top teams, they have talent, they have a system and they have a spirit and an ambition to win. The third one has been a wee bit ropey for us.

"We clearly have talent, we have a system and structure you see in the second half and other games where it works really well. But before any of that there has to be a desire and a mentality. A couple of times just a little bit timid and that's one of the big pitfalls to succeed for me."