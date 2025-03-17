When Celtic can mathematically wrap up this season’s title following their derby defeat.

Celtic’s mission to wrap up a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title was delayed at the weekend, at the hands of arch rivals Rangers no less. The Light Blues enjoyed another Glasgow Derby win, emerging victorious from a five-goal thriller after previously snubbing the Hoops at Ibrox 3-0 to kickstart the new year.

As we approach the end of the season, the conversation surrounding Brendan Rodgers’ side is now a matter of when they lift the trophy, rather than if. Rangers did a good job of stopping them bank another three points on Sunday and despite all signs pointing to a Celtic triumph, their rivals aren’t mathematically out of the race just yet.

As things stand, Rangers can put off what seems to be the inevitable by winning as much as they can and hope the Bhoys drop points between now and the end of the season. The derby win was a big statement from Rangers but Celtic’s dominant season is close to being wrapped up.

How soon can Celtic win the Scottish Premiership?

The maximum amount of points Rangers can finish the season with is 86 points, following their derby victory. Celtic remain on 75 points with eight games left to play, still boasting an impressive 13-point cushion between them and Barry Ferguson’s side. All other teams are now mathematically unable to catch Celtic.

Before the split, Celtic will face Hearts, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, Rangers are up against Dundee, Hibs and Aberdeen. If both teams pick up a win in all three fixtures, the Hoops can be crowned champions as early as the weekend of April 26th/27th, in their first game of the split.

However, if Rangers lose their next two games and Celtic beat Hearts, the maximum amount of points they can finish with will be 80, meaning the Hoops need to just beat St Johnstone on April 6th to clinch the trophy.

If Rangers beat Dundee or Hibs, it will delay Celtic’s chances slightly but they will have the opportunity to put things to bed against Kilmarnock at Parkhead on April 12th.

Post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures

As confirmed at the start of the season by the SPFL, the post-split fixtures will be played across the following dates:

April 26th/27th

May 3rd/4th

May 10th/11th

May 13th/14th

May 17th/18th

There is also more riding on when and where Celtic wrap up the title. St Johnstone had already confirmed that Hoops fans will get three stands with a possible title party ensuing, issuing the following statement last week.

“As supporters will recall, and as was announced earlier in the season, a working group has been in the process of evaluating our policies for Celtic and Rangers matches at McDiarmid Park.

“During this time we have undertaken several measures to encourage higher attendance and make our fans feel safe and welcome. Despite these efforts, attendance at Celtic and Rangers games has not increased.

“The April 6th Celtic match has the potential for unique issues. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues. We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand. As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand.”