The Glasgow giants will go head-to-head in their battle for the SPL title when the season gets underway next month.

The new Scottish Premier League season took a big step closer last week when the fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign were released.

Celtic head into the season as defending champions after Ange Postecoglou led them to the title and they will kick off their defence with a home game against Aberdeen on Sunday 31st July.

That comes just over 24 hours after Rangers get their challenge to regain their title underway with a visit to Livingston in the first SPL fixture of the season.

Much is expected of the Glasgow giants as they look to further strengthen their squads during the summer in a bid to build on the progress made by both sides last season.

But who is predicted to come out on top in what will be a title battle full of pride, passion and excitement over the following nine months?

GlasgowWorld takes a look.

