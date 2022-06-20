We are now close to the start of pre-season, when both clubs will be battling to get an early edge ahead of the new season.
Everyone is expecting another closely-run title race next season, with Celtic likely facing a serious challenge from Rangers as they look to defend their title.
Most Popular
Before then, both clubs must negotiate the chaos of the summer transfer window, and here we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding both clubs.
Jota update
Celtic are expecting to complete a permanent deal for Jota sooner rather than later.
The Portuguese star impressed on loan with the Hoops this season, and the club have made it clear from the off that they want to keep him full-term.
According to Record, via The Scotsman, the £6.5million deal should be completed some time this week.
Championship youngster race
Celtic and Rangers are said to be battling to sign Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister this summer.
According to Football Insider, the Glasgow duo are battling a number of English clubs, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United and others for the 16-year-old.
McAllister has not yet linked up with the Bristol City first-team, but he has been identified by other clubs as an emerging talent.
Mcgregor contract situation
Allan Mcgregor could be about to stay at Ibrox after all.
The veteran goalkeeper was being touted for retirement, while reports last week claimed he received an offer from the UAE.
According to the Daily Record, McGregor has rejected a big money offer from the Middle-East in order to sign a new short-term deal at Rangers.
It seems the Gers may not need a new goalkeeper this year after all - or at least not a starting ‘keeper.