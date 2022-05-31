Where Celtic are predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership next season

Here is where Celtic and their rivals are predicted to finish in the Scottish Premiership next season.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:58 am

Preparations are well underway for next season after the 2022/23 campaign came to an end earlier this month.

Celtic regained their Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou and will be eager to follow it up with another next season, while Rangers will be looking to put up a tougher challenge this time round against their Glasgow rivals.

With the next campaign set to kick off in two months, a full betting market has been formed for the Scottish Premiership table in the upcoming season.

Here are where Celtic are predicted to finish in the league, based on the bookies odds on who will win the title...

1. Kilmarnock

1500/1

2. St Johnstone

1500/1

3. St Mirren

1000/1

4. Motherwell

750/1

