Ange Postecoglou has left Celtic to become the new head coach of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the search for his successor is on.

The past few days have seen plenty of mixed emotions at Celtic Park with the Hoops having completed another domestic treble before saying farewell to their head coach just days later.

Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed and the Celtic board are now charged with finding a suitable replacement to continue the good work done by the Australian over the past few years. Among the multiple high-profile names who have been mentioned there is one who stands out and that is Enzo Maresca, someone that the average Hoops supporter may not be familiar with compared to the likes of David Moyes and Brendan Rodgers. Here is everything you need to know about the Italian including his age and career statistics as a player and coach:

Who is Enzo Maresca?

Enzo Maresca is an Italian football coach who currently works as assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The 43-year old has worked at many big name clubs across the UK and Europe during his playing and coaching career which began with West Brom in 1998.

He went on to play for 11 different clubs during his senior career which included spells at Juventus, Fiorentina, Sevilla and Olympiacos to name just a few. After hanging up his boots in 2017 he had a brief spell working at Italian side Ascoli before returning to Sevilla as assistant manager.

He returned to the UK to be Manuel Pellegrini’s assistant at West Ham and was even thought to be close to the top job at the London Stadium when the Chilean was sacked in 2019 but his career instead took him to the Etihad Stadium where he became head coach of Manchester City’s Under 23 team. It was at this point when his stock was highest and Maresca was being linked with the top job at several big clubs across Europe before taking over at Parma in 2021.

However, he struggled in the Serie B despite having the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Franco Vázquez amongst his players and left the Italian side before returning to Manchester City to work as Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager. He has been part of the backroom staff at the Sky Blues this season as they have won the Premier League and FA Cup and are looking to complete a famous treble this weekend by winning their first ever UEFA Champions League.

Enzo Maresca career statistics

As a player, Maresca was a Serie A winner with Juventus in 2002 and also lifted the Copa Del Rey and two UEFA Cup’s with Sevilla. He is also a UEFA Super Cup, Supercopa de España and Supercoppa Italiana winner as well as a Serie B winner with Palermo in 2014.