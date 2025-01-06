Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news as another week of speculation begins.

The rumour mill is spinning as fast as ever and in the unpredictable January market there’s plenty that could happen.

Brendan Rodgers has hit out at what he feels is disrespectful Celtic fan chanting as Kieran Tierney return rumours coincide with links that current left-back Greg Taylor could leave. More exits links are also appearing in Glasgow, with the likes of Stephen Welsh in that frame.

At Rangers, they may look at reinforcements in the defensive area of the park with several injuries. A 3-3 draw with Hibs exposed those weaknesses and it could give Philippe Clement more of an idea of what needs done this month.

In the meantime, here are the latest rumours and talk when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Rodgers address

Celtic boss Rodgers was asked if things could start to happen in terms of ins and outs at Celtic this week and responded with two words - “could do.” Dane Murray has returned to the club from his Queen’s Park loan, paving the way for Welsh’s possible exit. Odin Thiago Holm has been linked to the MLS.

Then when asked about the fevered speculation surrounding a possible move for Arsenal defender Tierney, Rodgers added: “Nothing. There's lots of speculation. There's lots of names. I won't add anything to it.”

Rangers target a defender

A defensive reinforcement has possibly appeared over in France, with Ligue 1 a top five league in Europe alongside the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga. Bamo Meite of Marseille - who can play centre-back and right-back - is reportedly of interest according to Telefoot. Another Ligue 1 side in Montpellier are also said to want the talent who could leave his current club permanently but a loan move could also be in the works.