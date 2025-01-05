Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic boss has provided a transfer update with rumours bubbling.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has hit out at sections of the support who chanted for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney amid links to the defender.

The Hoops bounced back from their derby day defeat against Rangers by putting the Buddies to the sword on home soil. Nicolas Kuhn grabbed a double on an eye-catching day for the winger and Auston Trusty also got in on the goal scoring act.

Rangers drew 3-3 with Hibs earlier on Sunday which means Celtic are now 13 points clear of their nearest rivals. Speaking after the game, Rodgers said was talking about sections of the support singing Tierney’s name towards the end of the St Mirren game, which was won 3-0. There are strong rumours that the club are looking to sign the Scotland defender again.

He left for Arsenal in 2019 but could now make the move back to Glasgow. Current left-back Greg Taylor meanwhile has been linked to Dinamo Zagreb and Rodgers came out in defence of the latter post-match. The boss said: “It’s a total lack of respect.

“Look at Greg Taylor, he’s been absolutely brilliant at this club, how does he feel? He’s playing, he nearly breaks his nose, bleeding for the club, for the cause, I’m only worried about the players that are here. It’s not very respectful… I don’t like that.”

Speaking with Sportsound, Rodgers also had praise for Kuhn. He added: “It's a very good afternoon for us. The effort of the players, the movement of the players, the quality that they showed in the game was a really, really good level.

"[Nicolas Kuhn] still has more to go. We play with fast wingers who have the possibility to create goals and score goals because of how we play. For him and his numbers this season, it's really impressive."