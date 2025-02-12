Celtic will host Bayern Munich this evening as they hope to put a foot into the Champions League knockouts.

Celtic have two big fixtures on their hands as they prepare to take on Bayern Munich for their place in the Champions League knockouts. The Hoops will host Vincent Kompany’s side with a place in the round of 16 and a potential piece of club history at stake.

If Brendan Rodgers’ side can overcome the Bavarians this evening, it will mark the first time Celtic have ever beaten the German giants. The result will also set them up nicely for their trip to Munich next week to decide who will progress in the Champions League.

Bayern, much like the Hoops, are currently leading their league title race comfortably. Kompany’s side are currently eight points clear of reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern lost out on the title in magnificent fashion last season, as Xabi Alonso’s Black and Reds won their first ever title with a 17-point cushion. The occasion ended Bayern’s 11-year reign on the throne.

Bayern ‘not one to be terrified by’

Despite being one of the world’s biggest footballing powerhouses and boasting the joint third-highest number of European titles, Bayern Munich have not been labelled a significant threat to Celtic.

Over the years, Bayern and Celtic have grown closer to the same wavelength, according to Gordon Strachan. The Dundee technical director has discussed Celtic’s changes against the Bundesliga giants and believes there is only one major advantage Bayern may have over Rodgers and his men.

“You’re at home against Bayern Munich. Five or six years ago, they were all conquering and all the rest there in the Bundesliga. They’re still an excellent outfit but not one to be really terrified by. Sometimes you play against big sides, it'll be a long night. I actually think because of Bayern’s form over the last couple of years and Celtic's form over the last couple of years, I think they've grown closer together,” Strachan told Genting Casino.

“The one thing that Bayern might have is a bigger physical presence than Celtic are normally used to. I think the physical presence helped Aston Villa to get through. That might be a problem at times to Celtic, that physical presence, but that's about it. I think in terms of technical ability, Bayern might be a bit quicker but saying that, I thought the Celtic players gave Aston Villa’s backline a bit of a problem with pace.

“I just worry about the strength of Bayern Munich at times. That strength and technical ability that's helped Bayern Munich over the years is still there. I don't think they're as strong as they were, but I still think they're more powerful than Celtic. So that means Celtic have to keep the ball moving. You have to move that ball quickly, because if you're fighting with somebody that is more powerful than you, like a boxer, you keep away from that power.”

Auston Trusty makes Harry Kane statement

Bayern boast the attacking threat of Harry Kane, who has 28 goals in as many games so far this season. However, the former Tottenham Hotspur icon does not pose a threat to Celtic, according to Auston Trusty.

“These are the opportunities where you have to show it. You have to go out there and perform against a team like Bayern Munich, who have huge backing,” Trusty said ahead of the clash tonight.

“To play against these guys and these teams, these are the opportunities you want. Harry Kane is a world class striker but I’ve played against a few. I've played against Zlatan. I've played against Rooney. I've played against David Villa.

“I've played against all the guys in the Premier League, different guys who are doing well now. I feel like I've played against a lot of top guys. You learn from these experiences. Absolutely. It doesn't hurt. The experiences I've had in the past can set me up for this and beyond.”