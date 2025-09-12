The West Ham midfielder was one of many players linked to Celtic in the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Ham United star has revealed why the likes of Celtic had little chance of signing him this summer.

Transfer links surrounded the Premiership champions all summer in a recruitment period that has not gone without criticism. One of those players linked was Andy Irving, the midfielder who came through the ranks at Hearts and featured 10 times last season at Premier League level. He has started this term as a sub in all three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the man himself has fronted up what he thought of the noise that also included links across the continent. He admits his full goal amid the speculation was to become a positive force at West Ham United and impress when given the opportunity.

Why West Ham United star said no to Celtic

Irving told club media: “It was important [to have a bit of a break], to be honest. It was nice to get back home and spend a couple of days with family and friends. My girlfriend came back up with me as well, so it was really nice, and you can’t beat going back up to Scotland.

“It's good to just get that bit of time, take a slight break and just switch off and go back and see the people that you really enjoy spending your time with. Any opportunity I get to go home, I'll always take it. It was really important after quite a full-on summer of pre-season and the start of the season.

“There was a lot of speculation and media [during the summer], but ultimately for me, I'm in a good place here at West Ham. I really enjoy it here, so I was keen to stay and continue giving my best for the club, and I believe that I'll have another progressive year here, and I'll benefit a lot from it. I really enjoy the work that we put in here, and I really enjoy the role that I have within the squad on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United objective for star

“The time that I've spent with everyone on and off the pitch has been fantastic, and their experience has been invaluable. Being able to watch them, learn from them, train with them, play with them and ultimately take things from their game has made me a better player without a doubt, and I've definitely learnt a lot from it, and it has pushed me.

"It can be tough [not starting games], and I think there are periods that you go through when it can be difficult. Every day you're going out to training with the focus on the weekend. You're working towards the game, and everyone wants to play. So it can be tough when you're maybe not getting the number of starts you desire, but I always believe that things can take time. I'm in my second year now, so I feel a lot more comfortable, and I've got a bit more of a stand within the squad and within the environment, so I think that helps.

“Of course it can be difficult mentally, but your focus has to be on what you can control, which is by working hard and training well every day, and every time you get on the pitch, whether it's for ten minutes, 30 minutes or starting, you can only give your best. You've got to take it and try and impress in that time, and I've tried to do that all the time since I arrived here

“The start of the season was a bit difficult, and the two games prior to the win at Nottingham Forest weren't as positive, but I do think there were parts of the performances that were good. I think there are a lot of positives to take, especially after our 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's something for us to build on, and I think it's really a big chance for us now to take that forward, to take that confidence and togetherness because I think from the start of the season we've learnt a lot already about the group, our strengths and things that we can improve on, so I think it's going to stand us in good stead for sure. I'll always do my best for the team anytime I'm given the opportunity, and I'll give it my all and show what I can do like I did against Nottingham Forest.”