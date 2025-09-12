The Celtic boss has addressed a fiery fortnight at Parkhead.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has fronted up Celtic transfer woe - as the board prepare to be faced with a fan protest.

Hoops supporters are planning to abstain from entering Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park until the 12th minute of the Premiership clash on Sunday in protest against the club hierarchy. It comes amid a maligned transfer window where many feel Celtic have exited it weaker, and a nameless statement defending that recruitment period has fuelled the fire beneath fan anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a source from inside Parkhead briefing that Rodgers had been causing issues internally with his outspoken desires for added quality. Nobody from the club’s board has fronted up a large fan movement where votes of no confidence are being lodged or various other issues, leaving Rodgers to be the first Celtic official to front up the uproar at his pre-match press conference. He’s hinted that a response from those above will soon become apparent.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic board statement

He said: "The club put out a statement and I'm not here to answer those questions because they are not mine. Over the coming weeks, it will become clear how that evolves. I'm not here to tell supporters how to feel. I know it, I feel it because I grew up with it, I know that the demands are. Supporters want to see the club develop not just domestically, we have to be looking to perform better in Europe.

"The quality of your life is the quality of your communication. After this summer that is something the club will most definitely look at. My thoughts currently are purely on getting the team back playing with our identity again. We were all frustrated. You respect the fans of your club, it's why we love Celtic and the Celtic support. They keep us honest, they keep us driving and pushing.

“My job as the manager this is the situation I'm now in. I've never been more determined to succeed now the window is shut this season. In fact, it's my duty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers reaction to transfer window

Adam Idah’s move to Swansea City irked fans, as the striker moved without a replacement brought in, Kelechi Iheanacho arriving after deadline day, The boss says it’s regretful that the Irish international was sold with no known replacement, also left to rue not being ready for key games early in August. Rodgers said: “I'm glad the window is shut, there's a really good spirit in the team. There's been a lot of uncertainty and instability; we accept it could have been better for us but now it's behind us. My job as manager is to pull everything together and get us moving again.

"We have to accept and take responsibility that the window wasn't what we wanted. I believe we have talented players in the squad. It is what it is, you cannot look back on it now. Adam was a player who hadn't asked to leave. Swansea wanted him around same time as other possibilities could have happened for us.

“We didn't want to lose him. It looked as though it would be one out, one in, but that didn't happen for whatever reason. Kelechi (Iheanacho) is robust and has genuine talent. I think the business model of the club is highly successful. What we have to marry that in with is the football. Not just investment, timing of investment. It was clear what we needed, and we needed it early. We had these qualification games. Summer 2025 was a critical window for us to get players in to be ready for these games, and we weren't ready."