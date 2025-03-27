Here’s the story behind the famous viral moment as Victor Wanyama signs for Dunfermline Athletic

He’s back in Scottish football - and few could have predicted this Celtic hero’s next move in the SPFL just mere weeks ago.

Neil Lennon has arrived as Dunfermline Athletic manager in a bid to retain the Pars’ second tier status. He has brought big guns from his first stint as Celtic manager with him as Victor Wanyama signs a deal until the end of the season, having shone for Southampton, Tottenham and Montreal since leaving Glasgow.

Amid no-nonsense displays over two years, Wanyama made himself favourite for another reason while at Celtic. Involving a particular Italian delicacy he enjoyed very much...

Why Victor Wanyama loves spaghetti

During time at Celtic, the Kenyan national team legend took to social media to declare his love for spaghetti in iconic deadpan fashion. He tweeted at the time: “I had spaghetti and it was very nice I enjoyed it.”

It went viral at the time and Dunfermline have even used it as part of their unveiling of him on social media, much like Tottenham did when signing for Spurs. Buy why does the Celtic hero love spaghetti so much? Speaking to Football Scotland in 2021, he revealed the story behind it. He said: “One day I went to training at Lennoxtown [Celtic’s training HQ] then I came back home. I chilled for a bit.

“It was around 6:30pm. I went somewhere in the city to eat. I was alone. I never go to a restaurant alone, but I was always by myself. So I went to this restaurant, I had pasta and yeah... I loved it!

“I loved it. It was really nice. I had to tweet about it. That's how it started. “I do! I do (still eat spaghetti). It's good to see people now taking it to the next level, swapping spaghetti with jersey now, so it's great.”

Dunfermline Athletic revel in Wanyama arrival

The Pars have shared their joy in signing the former Celtic and Tottenham star. A statement reads: “DAFC are delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international, Victor Wanyama, on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

“The 33-year-old defensive midfielder has had a decorated career, playing for clubs such as Celtic, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and most recently, CF Montreal. Wanyama made 64 appearances for Kenya, captaining the country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, before retiring from international football in 2021.

“At Celtic, Wanyama quickly became a cult hero with his impressive performances for new manager, Neil Lennon’s side. Besides winning two league titles, Wanyama’s stock rose when he scored against Barcelona in the Champions League as Celtic pulled off a 2-1 win back in 2012. At the end of that season, Wanyama joined Premier League club Southampton for £12.5 million, making history as the first Kenyan in the English topflight.

Following a spell at the Saints, he joined Tottenham Hotspur, reuniting with his former manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Victor was part of the squad that made the Champions League final for Spurs back in 2019. Victor joins the Pars after leaving Montreal in January. Welcome to the Pars Victor!