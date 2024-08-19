Jota left Scottish champions Celtic for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad for £25million. | SNS

The star departed Celtic last summer transfer window.

Wolves have reportedly been identified as one possible next destination for a Celtic hero as he seemingly edges towards a move this summer transfer window.

Gary O’Neil’s side lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the first game of their Premier League season and Wolves one of many teams no doubt assessing their options ahead of the window shutting at the end of this month. Deadline Day is now fast approaching and a favourite of the Celtic support is one that may be offered to them.

Jota left Parkhead last year in a deal worth £25m for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, but it’s been a nightmare stint for the Portuguese winger. He has been flanked by talk of leaving the Saudi Pro League ever since he got there and was excluded from the squad list for matches in the middle-east league for a part of last campaign.

Overall, five goals in 25 matches have been netted by Jota at Al Ittihad. Celtic fans remember the winger fondly after his initial loan arrival from Benfica and then one permanent campaign in Hoops, scoring 28 times with 26 assists in 83 matches.

With his time in the middle-east clouded in an element of doubt, it has been claimed by Sports Zone (via the Daily Record) that Ittihad 'want to part ways' with the former Parkhead star a year after his move.

The Saudi club are open to an outright sale or a loan as per the claims, with Wolves touted as one place agent Jorge Mendes will want to take him to.