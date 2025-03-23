The latest news and transfer headlines for Rangers and Celtic ahead of the return of the Scottish Premiership.

One of the main talking points in Scottish football remains on the progress of the proposed takeover of Rangers. The potential new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are looking to complete their acquisition before the new season starts.

A lot of talk is surrounding the changes that will likely be made at Ibrox following takeover completion, including who will be in charge as manager. We’ve rounded up the latest on this front, as well as some transfer news for Celtic amid their Scottish Premiership title charge.

Derek Ferguson gives verdict on brother Barry’s Rangers future

As interim manager, Barry Ferguson has strengthened his pitch to take the Rangers job permanently but there are other candidates in the mix. From ex-boss Steven Gerrard to Russell Martin, plenty of names are being discussed and Record Sport journalists Fraser Wilson and Andy Newport recently gave their thoughts on the whole matter.

While both agree Ferguson has carried himself well so far, the idea of him staying at Rangers in a different coaching role has been mentioned. Wilson has suggested the 47-year-old would be ‘better suited’ as an assistant under new guidance.

However, this is not something the current boss would take kindly to, according to his brother. Derek Ferguson has admitted it seems as though it’s ‘Rangers or nothing’ for Barry.

“That’ll not sit well with Barry,” Derek told Ibrox News when asked about the idea of an assistant manager position. “He wants to be in charge, he wants to be the main man. I don’t see Barry going into a role like that.

“He has the ambassador role, so if he didn’t get the [manager’s] job he’d probably go back to that. Unless another big name came in that got his juices flowing, maybe. But I get the impression it’s Rangers or nothing. It came out of the blue for him and he’s loving every minute of it.

“Will he take another job? Probably not. And I don’t think he’d want to be an assistant, either. He likes the pressure and the focus being on him. Some shy away from that but Barry enjoys it.”

Celtic tipped for ‘busy’ summer transfer window

With one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy once again, Celtic are gearing up for the summer transfer window, which is quickly approaching.

Brendan Rodgers and co can expect some significant business from rivals Rangers as they enter a new chapter amid their pending takeover, so the Hoops are also looking to recruit some significant new signings.

According to Football Insider, Celtic ‘will be busy’ this summer as Rodgers looks to bolster his ranks. The Scottish champions elect were quite active during the winter window but they did not find a replacement for the outgoing Kyogo Furuhashi, who made the £10 million move to Rennes.

Signing a new ‘A-list striker’ to replace the clinical Japanese international is one of the top priorities for Celtic this year, as well as competition for Callum McGregor. The Hoops are eager to find the 31-year-old’s long-term replacement as he enters the latter stages of his career, and Kalidou Sidibe has emerged as one of their leading targets.