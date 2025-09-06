Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines in the transfer window aftermath.

The aftermath of the transfer window is ongoing with both Rangers and Celtic camps far from happy.

At Ibrox, the pressure is on new head coach Russell Martin after three wins from 11 opening games, but he has been backed in the market, a deal that could rise to £10m for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti sealed on deadline day. Celtic fans meanwhile are livid that their board has now shown that type of backing to boss Brendan Rodgers.

They sold Adam Idah on the final day of the window, leaving them short on striker options, with free agent Kelechi Iheanacho hastily signed up after several targets moved elsewhere. With an international break ongoing, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Wrexham rip up former Celtic man’s contract

English Championship side Wrexham have terminated the contract of former Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell. He has played a part in the Welsh outfit’s rise to the second tier with back-to-back promotions but moves on after a late deal in the window collapsed, with O’Connell holding 13 Hoops appearances to his name after starting his career at Parkhead,

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’d like to thank Eoghan for his contributions over the last two-and-a-half years, playing a part in all three of our promotions. We thought he had a move prior to the transfer window closing, but it didn’t materialise in time, and Eoghan has decided to part ways so he can look for the next challenge in his career. We all wish him well.”

Oscar Cortes on Rangers exit

Winger Oscar Cortes has revealed why he opted for Sporting Gijon on loan from Rangers. He signed a permanent Ibrox deal in the summer window with an obligation to buy within his original loan from Lens, but time in Glasgow overall has not worked out for the Colombian. Cortes has detailed what he hopes to achieve and why the Spanish second tier move appealed.

He said as quoted by the National: “My ambition has always been to get back into the national squad and playing every week here could help me do that. Obviously, playing at the World Cup would be my ultimate goal.

"I am really happy with the move - everyone knows our target is to win promotion to La Liga and I hope I can contribute to that. As soon as the opportunity to sign for Sporting came up, I said yes. I know about the history of this club and I hope to fit into the team as soon as possible. I can contribute to this team as a winger. I can play on both wings and speed is my main asset. I learned a lot during my time at Lens and Rangers. This league is a lot different from Scotland. I hope to gradually get used to the way the league and the team play. I hope to adapt as quickly as possible to be part of the team."