A transfer deal with Everton was announced on the final day of the summer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have been warned that they have taken a gamble in agreeing a big money deal with Everton for one of their summer signings.

The Light Blues made a big splash on deadline day with an £8m deal for Toffees forward Youssef Chermiti, in a negotiation that could rise to £10m based on add-ons. It’s the most Rangers have paid for a player since Tore Andre Flo burst their transfer record and expectations will be heightened on a striker who has not scored since moving to Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why former midfielder Andy Halliday has concerns over the deal, with the player known to sporting director Kevin Thelwell from his time in that role at Everton. The player currently with Motherwell believes Rangers have taken a major risk in piling the amount of capital they have into their deal with the Toffees.

Andy Halliday on Rangers transfer deal

Halliday told Clyde SSB: “You never know what a signing is going to be until you obviously watch him play for a few months and see what his record is and see how he does. And if Rangers are spending eight million pounds for a striker, it should be a cause for a celebration. There should be a lot of excitement behind it.

“But given that Youssef Chermiti has scored three career goals for Everton and they have spent in the excess of 12 million pounds for him, he's played 24 games for the club and not registered one goal or assist. I can't for the life of me understand why Rangers are then spending eight million pound for someone with that track record.

“There has to have been a more obvious target for that amount of money. Now, Kevin Thelwell obviously has previous. He was the one that took him down to Everton and obviously seen a lot within him with his short spell at Sporting Lisbon. To spend your second ever highest transfer fee on a player with that track record, I think is extremely, extremely risky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Youssef Chermiti joined Rangers

Speaking on his arrival, Chermiti told Rangers TV: “I am really happy to be here. As soon as Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager spoke with me, I did have other choices but I just wanted to join Rangers and I am here now. Kevin and I have had a good relationship since Everton and he text me during pre-season and I spoke with my agents and my family and we got this done.

"For me the most important thing is the interest from the club and the interest of the manager to be on the team. Of course I want to play so for me the most important thing was coming here to play. I know the football style here in Scotland, so that is a really good start.

“I have some friends who have played here as well. I know Fabio [Silva] and Rafa [Fernandes] so I think everyone in the world knows about Rangers. I know Rangers is a big club, everyone knows about them and the project Kevin and the manager showed me I think was the best option for me. I can bring sharpness and I can bring quick feet. Goals, assists and I just want to help everyone. I can help and I can bring good things for the team. Good things for the club, the most important thing for me is to make all the Rangers fan happy.