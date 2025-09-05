Colby Donovan has been handed a golden opportunity to prove himself at first team level

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage Celtic prospect Colby Donovan is relishing the opportunity to play regular first team football for the Hoops and insists that he has nothing to fear as he steps up to cover in the club’s current injury crisis.

The youngster was involved in the Hoops gaffer’s pre-season plans and played in the first friendly of the summer, the 1-0 win over Queen’s Park at the City Ground on July 4. He also scored the winning goal against Cork City in the Cork Super Cup showpiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donovan has played two competitive matches for the Hoops and both of those opportunities have come during this season. The first came as a substitute during a comfortable 3-0 win over Livingston in the Premiership while the second and most recent outing came against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan as the team’s Champions League hopes took a nosedive.

Colby Donovan in line to start against Kilmarnock

Donovan, who turns 19 on Sunday, is expected to start for Scotland Under-21s against the Czech Republic. He’s then expected to make his first senior start for the Hoops later this month when they take on the Kilmarnock side that have drawn all four of their matches this term.

The appearance is likely to mark the first in a potentially career defining run of games for the youngster, who has a golden opportunity to establish himself in the first team amid injuries to both Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston.

“I heard about Tony’s injury. It’s not good news because he is a great player for Celtic. He will be a big loss,” said Donovan via the Daily Record. “But I am a confident player and nothing really fazes me. So, I will get right to it. I’ve come on leaps and bounds as a player and had a good start to the season. I got to make my senior debut against Livingston and I also got to play in the Champions League. Now I just need to keep it going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer has always told me that he likes me as a player and he admires my confidence. I always knew if I kept my head down and kept working, I would be in and about the first team. It’s always good to hear that the manager recognises you and has trust in you. So when I heard that coming from him, I was really thrilled.”

“Tony is such a good player for club and country. For me to look up to him and Alistair Johnston, I don’t think you could get a better pair to learn from. Training with them week in, week out, makes me better both as a player and a person. They both just tell me not to let my head drift, to keep focused on what you are doing and the football will take care of itself.

“Last year, I got to go away with the first team to America and that was my first taste of it. It’s been step-by-step for me. But I was with the team in Kazakhstan, which was a pretty crazy journey because I was not used to that long a flight. It was a great experience and it was just unlucky we didn’t get through.”