The Celtic star is attracting transfer interest.

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are said to be one of the sides tracking Celtic midfielder Daniel Kelly.

The teenager broke into Brendan Rodgers’ first team ranks last season and has so far made six appearances with one goal. His contract expires in December this year and there is still no agreement on what could come next for the midfielder at Celtic.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says the teenager could leave as a free agent, and that Alonso’s Leverkusen are one side tracking him. That could spark a link-up with a Hoops favourite, Jeremie Frimpong, who is the current right-back at the Bundesliga champions.

Romano said on X: “2005 born talent Daniel Kelly could leave Celtic as free agent in January. There's still no agreement after Celtic proposal to the player, could be one to watch as many European top clubs follow him including Bayer Leverkusen. Celtic have rejected all approaches so far.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers said in March of contract talks with Kelly and the talent of Rocco Vata, who has now gone to Watford: “I've been very impressed. I think it's one of my key tasks here is to try and provide a pathway for our young talents and players to come through into the first-team, so his attitude, commitment, qualities he has, I think he's got a very bright future.

"I've been really pleased for him. Him and Rocco Vata have both been training about for a period of time and have both shown up really well. Daniel's had the opportunity more than Rocco has but both players have shown quality and more importantly, for me, as young players they're showing that willingness to learn and develop and improve.