Celtic have racked up consecutive Scottish Premiership wins over St Johnstone and Hibernian - with full focus now on becoming more consistent in the title race.

The Hoops head to Ayrshire on Sunday to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and manager Brendan Rodgers will be expecting to see the same level of quality from his team that they displayed in the 4-1 thrashing of the Edinburgh club in midweek.

The Scottish champions have yet to taste defeat in their first 16 league matches which has allowed them to open an eight-point gap over rivals Rangers. However, they return to a venue that was the scene of their early Viaplay Cup exit at the start of this season.

Kilmarnock ended a three-game winless run with an impressive 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday night, thanks to David Watson's 92nd minute winner. Derek McInnes' side are a tough nut to crack and continue to showcase several positive traits that would inspire confidence of finishing in the top half of the table this term.

A win over Celtic this weekend could potentially see the Ayrshire outfit climb as high as third place if other results go in their favour, but they will require another strong performance after going down 3-1 during the previous meeting at Parkhead.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Kilmarnock v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at Rugby Park, Ayrshire on Sunday, December 10th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 11.00am - one hour before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.15pm and repeated again 11.45pm on the same night. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Munro will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Sean Carr, with Gavin Duncan confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

What is the latest team news?

Brendan Rodgers could consider making a defensive change for this match on the artificial pitch after centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers was subbed of at half-time against Hibs with tightness in his hamstring.

That could see Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips come into the side, while left-back Greg Taylor has been struggling with flu symptoms this week. Winger Yang Hyun-jun was dropped out of the matchday squad on Wednesday after a poor showing against St Johnstone. This game is expected to come too soon for Daizen Maeda, while Liel Abada and Reo Hatate remain out.