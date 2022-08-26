Supporters of both Glasgow giants can now start planning their away trips.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers fans can begin to plan their travel arrangements after UEFA confirmed the dates and times for their Champions League fixtures on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters had been eager to learn when their team would be in action in the aftermath of Thursday’s draw and the dates have now been announced in UEFA’s diary ahead of today’s 11am deadline.

Celtic will kick-off their campaign with a home encounter against Real Madrid at Parkhead, while Rangers will return to the Netherlands for a clash with Ajax.

The fixture schedule is particularly congested to accomodate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, with all group stage matches due to be played by November 2nd.

CELTIC

Full Champions League fixture dates and times are as follows:

September 6 - Real Madrid (home) - 21:00 (CET)

September 14 - Shakhtar Donetsk (away) - 18:45 (CET)

October 5 - RB Leipzig (away) 18:45 (CET)

October 11 - RB Leipzig (home) - 21:00 (CET)

October 25 - Shakhtar Donetsk (home) - 21:00 (CET)

November 2 - Real Madrid (away) - 18:45 (CET)

Celtic announced on Friday night that they had been handed a reduced ticket allocation of 1,800 away fans for their mouth-watering trip to Madrid due to renovation work taking place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

RANGERS

Full Champions League fixture dates and times are as follows:

September 7 - Ajax (away) - 18:45 (CET)

September 13 - Napoli (home) - 21:00 (CET)

October 4 - Liverpool (away) - 21:00 (CET)

October 12 - Liverpool (home) - 21:00 (CET)

October 26 - Napoli (away) - 21:00 (CET)

November 1 - Ajax (home) - 21:00 (CET)

Should Celtic or Rangers progress out of their respective groups, they will enter the knockout phase, which begins in February 2023.

Round of 16: February 14/15 21/22 & March 7/8 14/15

Quarter-Finals: April 11/12 & 18/19

Semi-Finals: May 9/10 & 16/17