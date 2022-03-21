Clyde boss Danny Lennon hails win against East Fife as massive

Lewis Jamieson, right, celebrating after scoring for Clyde against East Fife (Photo: Craig Black Photography)

Lennon described that 2-0 home win against Stevie Crawford’s visitors, thanks to goals by Ally Love on 19 minutes and Lewis Jamieson on 59, as “massive” but the 52-year-old is now calling on his team to follow it up by displaying more consistency over the remainder of the current season.

“It was a massive game for us,” he told the Cumbernauld club’s website.

“I felt we got the reaction that we’d asked for from a disappointing week last week – big characters, desire and big hearts – and they certainly gave that.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon issuing instructions to his team on Saturday (Photo: Craig Black Photography)

“It’s never been a problem any times when we’ve been on the back of a poor performance. We’ve always produced in the next games, and that was the challenge there – where do we go now? It’s to get that consistency in the last six games, to try and find.

“You can see what they can bring, their intensity and character. I thought there was bravery on the ball, particularly in the first half. We were winning 60-40 balls against us. There was a real hunger and a desire.”

Lennon also credited the Bully Wee’s supporters with spurring their team on at the weekend.

“The crowd had a big part to play,” he said.

Ally Love on the ball for Clyde against East Fife (Photo: Craig Black Photography)

“We hit the woodwork twice and one was apparently over the line so you feel hard done by there, but we kept plugging away and plugging away and got our rewards for that.

“Although for a long period it was sitting there at one-zero and East Fife were always capable of staying in the game, I thought we always looked to be in control and that was pleasing.

“The key thing now is going into the next one with that consistency. That’s the challenge.

“It was a very, very pleasing three points and a fantastic day all round. It was a good day.”

Saturday’s victory sees Clyde sitting sixth in the table with 36 points from 30 games, four points off the top half of the league and 13 ahead of basement side East Fife.