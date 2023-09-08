The ‘draconian’ proposals laid out saw Scottish football fans unite in voting against plans to clamp down on those travelling to games on supporters buses.

A controversial proposal to change up how football supporters’ buses operate in Scotland has been scrapped after a nation-wide outcry from fans, football authorities and politicians.

Plans unveiled by the Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain set out new voluntary guidelines that fans travelling on private hire coaches to games would not be allowed to stop at pubs unless a “substantial meal” was served.

The proposals, which were said to have been made on the grounds of “safety”, would have also required fans to arrive at least one hour before kick-off and leave within 30 minutes of the finish.

Plans to introduce strict regulations over the movement of supporters buses in Scotland have been scrapped by the UK Government.

The move was widely criticised, with First Minister Humza Yousaf saying they were “ludicrous” and “unworkable” and Scotland’s football authorities argued it would serve to “demonise football fans.”

In a statement Senior Traffic Commissioner Richard Turfitt said he had “listened to the strength of feeling expressed”, adding “It is clear to me that there is further work required to understand the full impact of the introduction of any proposed guidance in Scotland.”

Mr Turfitt said he had asked his officials to “cease a public consultation exercise” on the guidelines while his organisation takes stock.

A joint statement issued on behalf of the Scottish FA, SPFL, and SWPL said: “We are pleased that the Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain has withdrawn the proposed consultation and that common sense has prevailed.

“We are also grateful to clubs, fans and politicians across the country for their unanimous support in opposing and ultimately preventing these unreasonable and unworkable guidelines from being implemented.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “This is the right outcome and a victory for football fans across Scotland who had united against these ludicrous proposals. It is only right that the traffic commissioner has seen sense and withdrawn the consultation. The proposals were insulting and completely disproportionate and have ended up on the scrapheap where they belong.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack commented: “I welcome this sensible decision from the Transport Commissioner. I’m very glad that the legitimate concerns of fans have been listened to.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “This is a victory for every Scottish football fan who stood up and made their voice heard loud and clear. The whole episode reeked of complete snobbery and the very fact that the Tories tried to do this speaks volumes of the contempt in which they hold our national game.

“Scottish football is something to be celebrated, our fans should be heralded, and perhaps it is time for consideration about how football fans are treated more broadly – we can’t even watch our international games for free while English and Welsh fans can.