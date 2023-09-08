The Celtic chairman has served as a member of ECA’s executive board since 2014.

Celtic have confirmed chairman Peter Lawwell has been appointed to a major new role in European football alongside his work at Parkhead.

The 64-year-old will take up the position of Vice Chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) and has also been named a board member ahead of their joint venture with UEFA for the next four-year cycle.

The announcement came on Thursday evening as part of a number of changes to the Champions League’s financial distribution model that were confirmed for European competitions. Lawwell will represent Scottish football and their participation in tournaments going forward.

He has served as an executive board member of the ECA since 2014 and has also been a member of UEFA’s club competitions committee since 2015. He became one of ECA’s four representatives on the professional football strategy council in 2017 and was among those invited to the 30th ECA General Assembly in Germany this week.

Lawwell said in a club statement: “It is an honour to be appointed into these new positions. It is crucial that the Club has a voice at the top of the game, and as we continually seek to strengthen and develop European football as a whole, I will also continue to do all I can to work in the best interests of both Celtic and Scottish football.

“I would like to thank ECA chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and fellow board members for giving me this opportunity.”

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson commented: “I would like to congratulate Peter on his appointments, which have been announced. The ECA is a hugely important organisation within European football and it is great news for Celtic that Peter will continue to maintain such an important and influential role within this institution.