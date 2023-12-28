All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday...

All eyes will be on Glasgow this weekend as Celtic and Rangers prepare to go head-to-head in a mouth-watering Old Firm showdown at Parkhead that could have a pivotal say in the outcome in the Scottish Premiership title race,

Celtic thrashed Dundee 3-0 at Dens Park on Boxing Day, while Rangers' league match with Ross County on Wednesday evening was postponed due to adverse weather conditions. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs on Thursday, December 28.

Defender 'offered' Celtic transfer exit route

Celtic defensive outcast Alexandro Bernabei looks set to depart the club this January after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Brendan Rodgers.

According to the Scottish Sun, there is plenty of interest in the £3.5million Argentine left-back from clubs in his homeland and Italy. The 24-year-old signed a long-term contract with the Hoops until 2028 after joining from Lanus 18 months ago, but has failed to nail down a regular spot and establish himself at Parkhead.

Rodgers is seeking greater competition for Greg Taylor and Bernabei is poised to move on, with 'loan and permanent offers expected'. The Scottish champions are reportedly keen on Estoril’s £4million-rated Tiago Araujo as a suitable replacement.

Bernabei, who holds and Italian passport, remains a top prospect back in Argentina and will have no shortage of options when the Primera Division window opens in late January.

Ex Rangers youth star 'earns' Belgian first-team promotion

Former Rangers B-team hitman Robbie Ure has earned a step up to Anderlecht's first-team squad after impressing in the second tier of Belgian football.

The highly-rated Scotland Under-21 international quit Ibrox in the summer to join the Brussels-based side after a successful trial period and immediately linked up with Anderlecht Futures team, who play in the Challenger Pro League.

Ure has since scored five goals in ten appearances this season and his prolific form in front of goal led first-team manager Brian Riemer to promote him to the senior squad ahead of the winter break.