Fans of A View From The Terrace, BBC Scotland’s popular Scottish football talk show, are being invited to apply for the chance to join their team as the new SPFL season kicks off.

The fan-led programme are looking for a new creative producer and say a ‘passion and knowledge of Scottish football’ is key. The job requirements include what they describe as a ‘burning desire’ to tell genuine, creative and ambitious stories and to ‘talk our game right up’.

Executive producer Ian Greenhill said: “Scottish football has one of the most passionate fan bases in the sport – so we’d be daft not to put passion high on the list when it comes to finding the right person to join our team.

“A View From The Terrace is the show that picks apart, plays with and proudly loves Scottish football, from the top to the bottom, from the elite to the grassroots. And we’re able to do that by having a team of people who just really love the game.

“This is a show starring fans and made by fans, so if you are more Martindale than Martinez, more Porto than Petrodollars, and enjoy seeing someone get their ball stuck in a Brechin hedge, this is the dream gig.”

Glasgow based applicants would need to consider moving to Edinburgh though, or at least braving the commute to Scotland’s capital, and the role will be based in production company Studio Something’s office in Auld Reekie. Tasks will include coming up with new segments for the studio, devising guest lists, and researching stories to showcase in the ‘wee films’ for the show’s sixth season.