Michael Beale has been splashing the cash during the summer transfer window but could take in some funds for a player that doesn’t appear to be in his plans.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is almost upon us with just over 48 hours to go before Celtic get the action underway at home to Ross County.

Rangers will feature in the late kick off on Saturday as Michael Beale takes his team to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, transfer news continues to surround the Ibrox club who have had an active window so far and appear to be far from done.

One man who doesn’t look like he will be a Rangers player by the time the window shuts is Glen Kamara with the Finnish midfielder seemingly out of favour amid reports he has been training alone. Now, a report from The Herald says that the former Dundee man has interest from at least six clubs across Europe and that the Gers could take in a healthy transfer fee by selling him.

Some big names are apparently keen on the 27-year old including German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach and French Ligue 1 club Lyon. Another French club, Stade Reims, are also linked as are Denmark’s FC Copenhagen.

Another option could be a move to Turkey with Trabzonspor and Galatasaray both also mentioned in the report. A move to the latter would see him on the opposite side of one of his former Ibrox teammates in one of the fiercest derbies in world football with Ryan Kent having signed for Fenerbache earlier in the summer.