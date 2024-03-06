Philippe Clement's Rangers side return to European action tomorrow as they head to the Portuguese capital to face Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League leg 16 tie.

A shock defeat to Motherwell on Saturday means the Gers head into the game looking to prove a point in Lisbon, although Benfica boss Roger Schmidt has plenty to prove himself after fans called for him to be sacked following the 5-0 defeat to rivals FC Porto at the weekend.

The sides faced each other as recently as 2020 inn the Europa League as they played out two entertaining games that ended 2-2 and 3-3 respectively in the group stages of competition.

This time though, there's more at stake for both sides with the competition now into its knockout stage and Glasgow World are here to take you through the injury outs and doubts ahead of Thursday's match.

1 . OUT - Todd Cantwell (Rangers) The Rangers playmaker is still missing due to a hamstring problem. Photo: SNS Group

2 . OUT - Juan Bernat (Benfica) The Eagles defender isn't fit for the game due to 'inflammation of pubic bone'.

3 . OUT - Alex Lowry (Rangers) The former midfielder is still out after returning from Hearts with an injury. Photo: SNS Group