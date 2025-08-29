The latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday morning

Celtic and Rangers are still processing their disappointing Champions League exits - but there’s no time to dwell on their play-off defeats with Europa League football up next.

There’s also three days of the summer transfer window remaining and it’s expected to be a busy end for both managers with the small matter of an Old Firm derby also thrown into the mix this weekend.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news headlines in relation to both clubs:

Rangers miss out on experienced defender

Rangers have missed out on the signing of experienced central defender Chris Mepham after he put pen to paper on a three-year deal with EFL Championship side West Brom.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Ibrox side were preparing to launch a move for the Wales international, with the 27-year-old heading for the AFC Bournemouth exit door.

Mepham, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland and helped the club earn promotion back to the Premier League, joined the Cherries in a deal worth £12million from Brentford back in 2019.

However, they were keen to offload the centre-back permanently this summer and he has now headed to The Hawthorns after passing his medical on Thursday morning.

Celtic target in direct address to transfer link

Celtic will have to up the ante to land Tunisian international Sebastien Tounekti after having an opening bid of around £2.6 million thrown out by Swedish club Hammarby.

The 23-year-old left-sided winger has caught the eye of Parkhead scouts after scoring twice and providing five assists in 22 appearances in the Allsvenskan so far this season.

However, it’s been widely reported that Hammarby are holding out for between £4.3 and £5m for their playmaker, with the Hoops expected to return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

Tounetki has since broken his silence on links to the Scottish champions by admitting he is delighted to see his good form being recognised amid suggestions that Celtic are plotting a second bid of around £3.2m.

He told Fotbollskanalen: “It’s great that a big club that often plays in the Champions League wants me. You get to know some of what’s happening and I’ve heard that there is interest. It’s a top club in Europe. It’s great that there’s such interest and it shows that I’ve done something good.”