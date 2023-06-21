The tournament is scheduled to take place in June & July 2024 and will take place across ten world-class stadiums in Germany.

Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024 - and Scotland are firmly on course to book their place at next summer’s showpiece finals.

Steve Clarke’s men secured a fourth straight qualifying win in Group A with a 2-1 victory over Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night to leave the Scots in pole position to rubber stamp their ticket to a second consecutive European Championships.

Having missed out on a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, Scotland are now determined to ensure they will be involved at another major tournament and a maximum of 12 points represents a record start for the men’s national side.

Euro 2024 will take place in TEN host cities including the capital, Berlin, with nine other venues in across the country situated in Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.

Here are the list of 10 venues and cities where Scotland could potentially play their group matches should they qualify:

1 . Olympiastadion - Berlin (74,649 capacity) Germany’s capital since reunification in 1990, Berlin is one of the country’s most exciting and diverse places to visit. Top tourist attractions in a city bursting with history and culture include the Brandenburg Gate and the 368m-tall TV tower, offering sweeping views from its observation deck. The biggest venue at EURO 2024. Notably hosted: 2006 FIFA World Cup final, 2015 UEFA Champions League final

2 . RheinEnergieStadion - Cologne (50,000 capacity) A city with a rich history, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to more than one million inhabitants, as well as Germany’s most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter. The home ground of FC Köln, this venue was reconstructed to stage matches at the 2006 World Cup and since 2010 has been the regular venue for Germany’s Women’s Cup final. Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final

3 . Signal Iduna Park - Dortmund (81,365 capacity) Considered the cultural heart of the Ruhr region, Dortmund was known predominantly for coal, steel and beer 50 years ago, but has evolved into a major tech hub, with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage on show at the German Football Museum. One of the most renowned venues in world football thanks to Borussia Sortmund’s famous ‘Yellow Wall’ stand, the ground is the largest arenas in the country. Notably hosted: 2001 UEFA Cup final

4 . Markur Spiel-Arena - Düsseldorf (54,600 capacity) The capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf has more than 250 beer houses and restaurants in its Old Town, which has been dubbed ‘the longest bar in the world’. The stadium is one of the smaller EURO 2024 venues but still has a capacity of well over 50,000. Notably hosted: 1988 UEFA European Championship group games