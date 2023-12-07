Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic swept to a 4-1 victory over Hibernian on Wednesday night to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers narrowly beating Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle.

Oh Hyeon-gyu's double, a header from Matt O'Riley and Luis Palma's spot-kick earned the Hoops a commanding win over the Leith outfit, while Abdallah Sima's 12th goal of the season gave the Gers a crucial three points away to the Jambos. GlasgowWorld rounds up the latest transfer news headlines surrounding both clubs on Thursday, 7th December:

Ex-Celtic striker labels transfer that 'hasn't worked out'

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Hoops striker John Hartson reckons every club in Scotland wanted to Benjamin Siegrist after his successful spell at Dundee United - but his move to Parkhead simply 'hasn't worked out'.

The Swiss goalkeeper was brought to Glasgow's East End by Ange Postecoglou to compete for the No.1 jersey but he currently finds himself third-choice in the pecking order behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain.

However, the quality he possesses has never been under question for Hartson who believes Siegrist was previously the best stopper in the Scottish Premiership before moving to Celtic. He has struggled to get a look in under Brendan Rodgers and could be heading for the exit door in January.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Hartson said: "Siegrist was the best goalkeeper in the country when Celtic bought him. He hasn't been playing. Everybody would have signed Siegrist, everyone in Scotland. That one hasn't quite worked out, as probably the player and the club expected to."

Rangers chairman insists club will back Clement in transfer market

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrox chairman John Bennett insists manager Philippe Clement won't be asked to pay the price for last summer's transfer spending spree - with the club planning to strengthen the squad this winter. Clement hinted that there will be some movement in the upcoming transfer window as the Belgian looks to chase down Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Previous boss Michael Beale was heavily backed as he led a first-team rebuild but things haven't gone to plan so far this season, with Rangers also announcing poor financial figures.

Some fans believes another rebuild in already required with the likes of Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers and Jose Cifuentes failing to impress thus far, but there have been growing concerns over a potential lack of funds due to the amount that was spent on players in the summer.

Speaking at the club's AGM earlier this week, Bennett calmed those fears by admitting: "It will not cause us any problems like we suffered ten years ago. That's over. I wouldn't worry about our summer spend and what Philippe wants to do. I want our fans to know it's a process. It's not about backing an individual anymore.