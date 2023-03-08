The 32-year-old has ended his lengthy period without a club by opting to return Down Under.

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths is back in senior football after returning Down Under to sign for lower league side Mandurah City for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Australian semi-professional club, who currently play in the WA State League Division 1, are managed by ex-Dundee, Raith Rovers and Inverness striker John Baird who had previously lured the 32-year-old across the world after he was released at the end of a short-term deal at Falkirk.

Griffiths spent five weeks at Mandurah City at the end of their 2022 campaign and featured in two games as he looks to get his faltering career back on track.

Without a professional club for six months, Griffiths had been training with Premiership side Livingston and most recently League of Ireland outfit Waterford in a bid to maintain his fitness levels.

Celtic severed ties with the striker, who remains one of only four Hoops players to score over 100 goals in the SPFL era, following an unsuccessful loan spell at Dundee in January last year. During his eight-year stint at Parkhead, Griffiths scored 123 goals in 261 appearances and won seven league titles, three Scottish Cup and four League Cups.

The attacker has now ended his lengthy period in the football wilderness by opting to make his way back to Australia and head coach Baird praised the club for allowing the move to happen.

He told the Mandurah Mail: “I am very pleased for everyone involved with the club. To bring Leigh back is a credit and a display of the hard work everyone behind the scenes is putting in. Everyone is really excited that he is coming back.

“Leigh wanted to come back after understanding our goals for the 2023 season. His ability on the pitch is undoubtable. His experience speaks for itself and his signing is an opportunity for him to get back to enjoying his football in a positive and competitive environment.

One of the great moments in Auld Enemy clashes, Leigh Griffiths celebrating the second of his free-kick goals in 2017 which could have, should have, brought us victory

“He was here for five weeks at the end of last season and had a great time. The fans loved him in his short time at the club and, just as importantly, he was really popular with the players. He enjoyed his time here and it’s great that he’s coming back in. The club sees it as a real coup and we can’t wait to see him in a Mandurah City shirt again.

“I have had Australian internationals contacting me asking to come down and train because they want to see Leigh play.”

Club president Nigel Mann believes their ability to bring Griffiths back is a clear indication of their ambitions. He commented: “John and his staff have put together a strong squad for the season. The addition of a player of this calibre, with experience at an elite level, will assist in reaching our ambitions - an exciting reward for our members and fans.”