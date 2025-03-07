The latest Rangers and Celtic news headlines on Friday morning

Rangers boosted morale and took a giant stride towards reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with a superb 3-1 victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul last night.

Barry Ferguson’s side continued their strong European run of form with a ruthless display in the Turkish capital to take a commanding two-goal lead into next week’s return leg at Ibrox. Meanwhile, Celtic have been preparing for their Scottish Cup tie against Hibs on Sunday before they return to Premiership action.

With the end of the season drawing closer, GlasgowWorld has dissected the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs:

Ex-Rangers coach treated in hospital for kidney problems

Former Rangers No.2 Andries Ulderink was taken to hospital by ambulance on the first day of his new managerial job following his appointment as Head Coach of belgian side Royal Antwerp earlier this week. The Dutchman, who spent six months as Philippe Clement’s assistant, left Ibrox for “personal reasons” in January and was replaced by Moroccan Issame Charai.

The 55-year-old is being treated for kidney problems after requiring medical attention while watching Antwerp’s Under-16 side on Wednesday night. He was due to take charge of his first senior game at home to KAA Gent this weekend, but it’s now unlikely he will take his place in the dugout.

A club statement said: “Andries Ulderink is out of action for a while. The Head coach is suffering pain from a kidney stone. At the moment he is being treated in hospital. His assistants are taking the training sessions on his behalf. Get well soon, Andries!”

Ulderink previously spent two years as Antwerp’s assistant coach under Mark van Bommel prior to joining Rangers. He also worked under Manchester United legend Jaap Stam at Reading between 2016 and 2018 and has managerial experience from his time with Ajax’s reserve team and their South African feeder club Ajax Cape Town.

Celtic hero provides Ibrox takeover warning

Celtic hero Alan Stubbs has warned Rangers’ potential new investors that their rivals are a “runaway train”. The former Hoops defender reckons the Ibrox club’s takeover will mean nothing unless the right structure is laid out by 49ers supremo Paraag marathe and insurance executive Andrew Cavenagh.

He said: “Celtic have been unbelievable. The stature of the two Glasgow clubs is still enormous. But in terms of their spending power, we’ve got one that’s a runaway train. We’ve got one that’s trying to catch up and finding it very difficult.

“Even if Rangers get investment, it doesn’t guarantee success. I’ve seen that first hand with my team, Everton. Celtic had it a few years ago where their recruitment wasn’t great. Since Brendan Rodgers has come back, we’ve seen players go out and there’s been a rel upturn in terms of the calibre of players they’re bringing in.

“If Rangers get taken over by the 49ers, the owners are there. But, and i’ve said this about Everton, the most important signing is a director of football. A head of recruitment, not a manager. Managers are going to come and go. It’s the DNA of the club and the style of play that needs to be set from the top down.”